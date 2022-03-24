The Stars are back in the race for a Clark Cup, and they're adopting a postseason mentality early

The Lincoln Stars are not taking it easy after locking up a USHL playoff berth with 12 regular-season games still left on the schedule.

Lincoln (29-16-5) claimed its spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season, but for the Stars, the playoffs begin now.

"We've talked about having a playoff mentality right now," Stars coach Rocky Russo said. "Obviously there is a lot of hockey left to be played, but we are still chasing a potential first-round bye, home-ice advantage in the second round. Ultimately those things are still up for grabs.

The Stars are currently in third place in the USHL Western Conference with 63 points, trailing Sioux City by four points for a potential first-round bye.

"We can't get complacent, we've got to continue to focus game-after-game, but with that playoff-type intensity," Russo added.

Paul Cotter, who was a key piece of Lincoln's last playoff run in the 2017-18 season, talked about the importance as a player to play in the USHL playoffs.

"As every level you go, the postseason is a different animal," Cotter said. "All the teams you're playing have made it there for a reason and especially in the postseason, teams (and) players had the chance to try and master one of the most important aspects of the game — the team's defensive system. (It makes it) harder to score.

"The playoff goals mostly consist of gritty goals. Screens, tips, deflections, chaos goals."

Lincoln's last two playoff runs have been ended by the Waterloo Blackhawks, but Stars' captain Dalton Norris' dream of a Clark Cup is still intact.

Norris is currently second in scoring for the Stars with 44 points, but his 20-goal mark is the most by a Lincoln defenseman in the storied franchise, and his 16 power-play goals are one off of tying the USHL record.

"We are one step closer," Norris said. "Obviously the end goal is the Clark Cup and that is something I have been striving for since my first year here.

"Our fans are so loyal and they deserve it. For me being my last run and being my third year here. ... Hopefully we can make a run at it."

The Stars have back-to-back home games this weekend beginning Friday against the Sioux Falls Stampede at the Ice Box at 7 p.m. Lincoln will face Waterloo at 6 p.m. Saturday.

