'The stakes are high': Stars have chance to enhance playoff position this weekend

It is crunch time in the USHL, and the Lincoln Stars are in the thick of it.

With nine games left in the regular season, Lincoln has a chance to jump into second place in the Western Conference standings and improve its chances for the No. 2 playoff seed if the Stars are able to sweep a weekend home-and-home series against the Sioux City Musketeers. The No. 2 seed receives a first-round playoff bye and home-ice advantage in a three-game series in the second round.

Lincoln has dominated the Musketeers all season with a 6-0-1 record heading into their final regular-season series.

But even with the Stars' utter domination over Sioux City, Lincoln coach Rocky Russo is not overlooking the team.

“I think the stakes are high, obviously, this weekend,” Russo said. “We felt playoff-style hockey a couple weeks ago in Omaha. We felt it on Sunday in Waterloo, and I’m sure there is going to be a playoff vibe this weekend against Sioux City. … Both teams know how valuable points are this weekend and we are all keenly aware that there is a bye in play for one of these two teams.”

The Stars have another three-game weekend, closing out Sunday with the USHL’s top team, the Tri-City Storm. Both Lincoln and Sioux City play the Storm three more times this season. Lincoln also plays four of its final five games on the road.

“There are so many variables in those situations. I’ll wrack my brain over something that I have absolutely no control over,” Russo said. “Whether we get a two seed or three seed, I don’t want a four seed, not because I don’t want it, but I feel we’ve put ourselves in one of those two- or three-seed positions. Obviously we have to handle our business in the last nine games.”

The Stars have won six consecutive games, while the Musketeers are 8-0-1 in their last nine.

Lucas Wahlin was named the USHL forward of the week with eight goals and an assist, but the Stars are going to need their net front presence to cause some havoc.

"The whole line, me (Gleb Veremyev), (Noah) Laba and (Dougie) Hamilton, we like to work the puck down low," Veremyev said. "I feel like in the playoffs that will be important, grinding away at teams and their defenses. We score a lot of goals down there and I think we will keep doing that."

Lincoln begins its three-game weekend Friday in Sioux City, Iowa, at 7 p.m.

