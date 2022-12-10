Storm snap Stars' streak, stun Lincoln 56 seconds into OT

A challenging voice was heard throughout the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center visiting locker room where the Lincoln Stars sat on Friday.

It was more than just a rally cry for a 3-2 Stars’ comeback victory on the road, but an important one during a pivotal stretch of the 2022-23 season.

Lincoln returned to the ice Saturday hosting the Tri-City Storm at the Ice Box, but a new challenge awaited the Stars and a stunned Ice Box crowd in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Storm.

Lincoln, who started 9-0 this season in games heading into the third period with the lead, watched that streak end as the Storm tied the game 2-2 with 50.1 seconds remaining and stunned the Stars 56 seconds into overtime with just 14 available skaters on the roster.

The Stars are missing key pieces of its roster with Doug Grimes still out with an upper-body injury and Tanner Ludtke representing Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge. Even athletic trainer and equipment manager Corey Courtney is out, along with Ludtke at the WJAC.

But 24 hours prior, Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo tested the Stars.

“I’ll be honest with you, I challenged a lot of guys in the second intermission,” Russo said Friday. “I said ‘I love Tanner and I love Doug and I love Raft (Patrick Raftery), but everyone on this team is so important and those guys aren’t here right now, so who is stepping up? Who is filling those roles?’"

Saturday’s contest was a much different affair, but the challenge was still presented.

Tri-City had 15 skaters dressed, but that quickly dwindled to 14 after Brock James received a 5-minute major boarding penalty and a game misconduct.

Lincoln capitalized early, scoring twice off a power-play goal from Antonio Fernandez and Wyatt Olsen scored 40 seconds later to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Still short-handed, Tri-City never lost confidence in front of 2,055 fans at the Ice Box.

The Storm tallied a second-period goal to cut the Lincoln lead to 2-1, before eventually sending the Stars to their first overtime this season.

Kieran Cebrian put the Storm on the board 10:24 into the second frame, while Graham Gamache tied it 19:10 into the third period. Sebastian Tornqvist completed the comeback and Tri-City’s third consecutive goal just under a minute into overtime.

Cameron Whitehead made 20 saves for Lincoln, but two of the final Tri-City shots he faced found the back of the net.

Lincoln returns to action against Tri-City again Friday at the Ice Box at 7 p.m.