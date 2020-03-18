Stars, USHL cancel remainder of season

The United States Hockey League announced Wednesday it will cancel the remainder of the season.

The junior hockey league initially suspended its schedule on Thursday following the COVID-19 breakout.

"This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” said USHL president and commissioner Tom Garrity. "While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time."

The Lincoln Stars' season ends at 23-20-5. They finished in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

The USHL regular season was originally scheduled to finish in mid-April. The Stars had their final 14 games canceled.

Lincoln season ticket holders can use $117 of credit and apply it to season ticket renewal. Fans who bought book groupings or single-game tickets can use them during a game in the 2020-21 season.

