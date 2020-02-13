Stars trio will soon become Big Ten foes

“As the guys have already said, the (Big Ten) hockey is great,” Groll said. “The colleges and facilities are amazing, but another big thing for me was the academic side. Being able to go to school and get a good education out of it is a really big benefit. You get a full college experience in a lot of the Big Ten schools, so aside from all the great competition and everything, academics was another thing that drew me to (Michigan).”

For Treloar, it proved to be a little longer process before settling on a decision.

“To be honest, when I was there it felt like the right spot,” Treloar said of Ohio State. “I gave it a couple days to think about it, but to be honest when I was there I pictured myself going there and just talked with the coaching staff. They are definitely a team I want to play for, and I'm super-honored and proud to be a part of that program.”

And just like they have all season long, the three have kept their focus away from the future and on the task at hand for the Stars. All three want to leave a legacy of a Clark Cup championship.