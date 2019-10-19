Lincoln Stars leading scorer Josh Groll did not score Saturday, but he changed the game in a drastic way.
The Stars trailed 2-1 early in the third period before Groll delivered a booming hit and dropped the gloves, sending a Saturday Ice Box crowd of 2,107 into a frenzy with 14:41 remaining.
Groll's linemates, Travis Treloar and Christian Sarlo, each connected on a pair of power-play goals, giving the Stars a 3-2 lead in the third before Youngstown scored with 16.8 seconds remaining and took the 4-3 shootout victory.
“I really liked our effort to start the third,” Lincoln coach Cody Chupp said. “That was our conversation throughout the course of the intermission. We have to get to our work ethic.
“We carried the game for a major portion early on, and we were clawing and scratching to survive, and then the tide turned for us. We committed the work and it was kind of the light at the end of the tunnel for us.”
Lincoln walked away with a 4-on-3 man advantage after Groll received a 5-minute boarding penalty, a 5-minute fighting penalty and a game misconduct. Youngstown's Aiden Gallacher was called for a 2-minute instigation penalty, and the 5-minute fighting and 10-minute game misconduct. Artyom Borshyov was already serving a 2-minute hooking call for Youngstown.
Treloar knotted the score 2-2 30 seconds later and Sarlo added his second of the night and season midway through the period to give Lincoln the 3-2 advantage.
With under a minute to play, Youngstown got a bounce of their own.
“To get that bounce, and it was a weird funky bounce,” Chupp said. “Credit to (Youngstown). They did it over a course of 60 minutes and created some bounces. At the end of the day if you commit to the work, you create some bounces.
“We probably weren't good enough to get a point out of this game, but we found a way to get a point out of it, is the bright side for us.”
After a scoreless overtime, Youngstown first two shooters missed in the shootout before Arseni Smekhnov beat Ryan McInchak. Lincoln had one last chance from Spencer Smith after Treloar and Matthew Barbolini failed to cash in, but was stopped by Dominic Basse to secure the shootout victory for the Phantoms.
The Stars close out the month of October on the road with a pair of games in Sioux City, Iowa, starting Friday at 7 p.m.