Stars struggle with even-strength offense in preseason home loss to Omaha

The Lincoln Stars dropped a 4-1 contest Sunday to the rival Omaha Lancers at the Ice Box, but it was a step in the right direction, Lincoln general manager and head coach Chris Michael said.
The Stars fell to 0-2 in the preseason Corn Cup series and have yet to score an even-strength goal, with all three tallies coming from the power play.
"I'll put that on us as a coaching staff," Michael said. "We've harped so much about how we play on the defensive side of the puck. To be honest, that is on us as a staff. We care so much about how good we are defensively that we can't give up 5-on-5 chances, we can't give up odd-man rushes; it's been something that's been an issue here in my time and that's been the focal point to the staff and the players.
"That will come. We have a lot of talented players and a lot of guys that can make plays. We've seen it in practice, we've seen it in spurts a little bit and I thought we had some grade-A situations that we couldn't get the the puck across the line. If that's our issue leaving today, then you know what? We took a step in the right direction."
Alexandros Gaffney opened the scoring for the Lancers 8 minutes into the first period, after Lincoln goaltender Henrik Laursen had to switch out his normal goalie mask after an equipment issue. Gaffney and the Lancers quickly capitalized with a net scrum and a loose puck that found Gaffney's stick.
Laursen finished with 13 saves on 16 shots, and is one of three goalies currently on the Stars' roster fighting for a spot on the 25-man protected list. Guy Blessing, who suffered a 4-2 loss Saturday against Tri-City, and Zak Brice are Lincoln's two other active goaltenders. All USHL teams must have their rosters down to 25 players by noon Nov. 2.
"I thought we played better in front of Henrik today," Michael said. "If you watch our game (Sunday) compared to (Saturday) we were way better in our own zone. We limited time spent in there, we limited grade-A situations. I can't really compare the two to each other, because we were two kind of different teams in front of them."
Lincoln got on the board late in the first period and took a 1-1 tie into the first intermission after Joey Larson netted his first goal of the preseason and the Stars third power-play goal in two nights.
The Stars thought they took a lead in the second period before the goal was waved off, and the Lancers took advantage of an odd-man rush to move ahead 2-1 early in the second on the first of two Tyler Carpenter goals.
Carpenter gave Omaha a 3-1 lead in the third period on the power play as both the Stars and Lancers finished 1-of-7 on the man advantage. Omaha added a late empty-net goal by Nolan Renwick with just over 2 minutes remaining.
"(They are) similar to what we are trying to do," Michael said. "A team that is going to compete, a team that is going to work and a team that is never going to stop trying to do what we are trying to do. ... Most teams in this conference are built the same way. They are big, they are strong and are very good, very sound defensively."
