Stars struggle with even-strength offense in preseason home loss to Omaha

Laursen finished with 13 saves on 16 shots, and is one of three goalies currently on the Stars' roster fighting for a spot on the 25-man protected list. Guy Blessing, who suffered a 4-2 loss Saturday against Tri-City, and Zak Brice are Lincoln's two other active goaltenders. All USHL teams must have their rosters down to 25 players by noon Nov. 2.

"I thought we played better in front of Henrik today," Michael said. "If you watch our game (Sunday) compared to (Saturday) we were way better in our own zone. We limited time spent in there, we limited grade-A situations. I can't really compare the two to each other, because we were two kind of different teams in front of them."

Lincoln got on the board late in the first period and took a 1-1 tie into the first intermission after Joey Larson netted his first goal of the preseason and the Stars third power-play goal in two nights.

The Stars thought they took a lead in the second period before the goal was waved off, and the Lancers took advantage of an odd-man rush to move ahead 2-1 early in the second on the first of two Tyler Carpenter goals.

Carpenter gave Omaha a 3-1 lead in the third period on the power play as both the Stars and Lancers finished 1-of-7 on the man advantage. Omaha added a late empty-net goal by Nolan Renwick with just over 2 minutes remaining.