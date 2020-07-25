Stars staff brings whole new 'old school' feel

"That's the mystique of Lincoln and for us, 'old school.' The biggest word to describe it is 'proud.' A lot of people were proud to be a Lincoln Star, a lot of people were proud to support the Lincoln Stars, and when you talk about back in the day or the building being full and all those things that happened on the ice whether you are scoring goals, big hits or fights here and there, people were proud. If you really do your homework and have stayed in Nebraska long enough and around Lincoln, they are blue-collar people. They expect you to work, they expect you to compete and they expect you not to back down to any situation you are presented towards you. That's what we are and that is what we are building here. That's the team we will have. A team Lincoln can be proud of."