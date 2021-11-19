Stars squander early lead, fall 4-2 to Fargo at Ice Box

On a five-game winning streak, you would have thought the Stars would put the pedal to the metal after scoring twice in the first period.

But things went sideways after that.

A couple of crucial mistakes led to a 4-2 loss against Fargo on Friday night at the Ice Box.

“That is how we play, that is Stars hockey,” coach Rocky Russo said. “I specifically talked to them in the first intermission to keep doing those things and they were bringing us success and not turning pucks over the blue line and not changing the way we were playing.”

Yu Sato had his first career multi-goal game for the Stars, banging in both goals in the first period off assists from Gleb Veremyev.

“It was (a) nice play by him twice,” Sato said. “I had the one other chance I have to score, though.”

On a penalty kill in the second period, Sato had an excellent opportunity that would have put the Stars up 3-0 and given him his hat trick.

Instead, his shot sailed just high and wide, and the Force transitioned quickly to make it 2-1 instead.

Fargo took control from there, tying the game back up on a power play at the midway point of the game.