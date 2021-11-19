Stars squander early lead, fall 4-2 to Fargo at Ice Box

On a five-game winning streak, you would have thought the Stars would put the pedal to the metal after scoring twice in the first period.
But things went sideways after that.
A couple of crucial mistakes led to a 4-2 loss against Fargo on Friday night at the Ice Box.
“That is how we play, that is Stars hockey,” coach Rocky Russo said. “I specifically talked to them in the first intermission to keep doing those things and they were bringing us success and not turning pucks over the blue line and not changing the way we were playing.”
Yu Sato had his first career multi-goal game for the Stars, banging in both goals in the first period off assists from Gleb Veremyev.
“It was (a) nice play by him twice,” Sato said. “I had the one other chance I have to score, though.”
On a penalty kill in the second period, Sato had an excellent opportunity that would have put the Stars up 3-0 and given him his hat trick.
Instead, his shot sailed just high and wide, and the Force transitioned quickly to make it 2-1 instead.
Fargo took control from there, tying the game back up on a power play at the midway point of the game.
“We killed the first (power play) off, and that is a tough situation,” Russo said. “And for some reason, we abandoned everything.”
Fargo dominated the third period, scoring six minutes into it after controlling the puck before that. The Stars scrambled for any chance they could get before conceding an empty-net goal in the final minute.
For Russo, it was a painful loss after squandering all the early success that his team had.
“Am I happy about the result? No,” he said. “Is it the end of the world? Of course not, but it is an opportunity for us to learn and an opportunity for us to grow.
“You are not going to win every game, but if we find a way to learn from our mistakes and be better for it, then we will be fine.”
“We always have to be ready on the ice and be on our toes to win games like this,” Sato said. “We have to regroup, watch video on the game and be ready for next weekend.”
The Stars game against Omaha for Saturday was postponed. Their next game is at Sioux Falls next Friday.