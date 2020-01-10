Stars spread the wealth with five goal scorers in home win over Sioux Falls

“We saw the group that has the ability to score and anybody can score,” Chupp said of the Stars. “Then we saw the group a little bit from last weekend that was hesitant to make plays, that started to bring things back and play on our heels a little bit.

“To rebound and to get back to our game during that course of a little stretch where we started to leak some oils was big for the group.”

Matt Barbolini put Lincoln ahead 4-1 60 seconds into the third period, but the Stampede roared back to cut it to 4-3.

Earning his first win since returning from a six-game suspension, Jacob Mucitelli made 22 saves on 25 shots, including nine saves in the third period that killed the Sioux Falls momentum.

“He was huge for us, and if you look at the second period, I think we gave up seven shots — five or six of them were breakaways,” Chupp said. “From a team standpoint, it's unacceptable. We went from moving the puck efficiently (and) quickly, to wanting to hold on to it a second longer.

“From that standpoint 'Moose' was the difference-maker, especially in that second period when you needed him to be. It's huge for his confidence … it's great to have him back.”