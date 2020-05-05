Stars select Colorado center Winter Wallace with Phase II first-round pick

The 6-foot Cherepak combined for a 47-6 record and 10 shutouts over his last two seasons in net with a 1.50 goals against average.

"They are competitors and guys that have won at other levels,” Michael said. “We want them to come in to camp and compete for the No. 1 job, and all three of those guys are more than capable.”

With the possibility of returning a solid foundation of defenseman, Michael and the Stars selected eight forwards in their first 11 picks. Jake Beaune, picked in the third round, was the only defenseman selected by Lincoln in the first nine rounds. Joaquim Lemay was the next defenseman for the Stars in round 11.

“When we look at our depth chart on what we lost and what we are returning, you look at your depth chart and realize you lost your top nine (forwards),” Michael said. “You are trying to replace the Sarlos, the Grolls, the Barbolinis, the Lopinas and the Bremers. We are trying to fill those shoes.”

The Stars were the first team in the draft to pass up a selection, coming in the 14th round, and took 11 forwards, three goaltenders and two defenseman.

