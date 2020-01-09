Stars seek end of three-game skid as Sioux Falls rolls into the Ice Box

The Lincoln Stars are in a rut.

A three-game skid could come to a halt this weekend when the Stars host Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday. Lincoln has beat the Stampede all three times this season.

“It doesn't matter who we play against,” Lincoln forward Owen Michaels said. “We just have to play simple and it starts with what we do before the game with our preparation. It starts with things we can control and translate on the ice.”

The Stars have scored six, seven and four goals against the Stampede in three previous meetings. Matt Miller has scored five of his seven goals this season against Sioux Falls.

Despite the Stampede being in last place in the Western Conference, Sioux Falls is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games while Lincoln is 3-5-2 in that span.

“The message is not so much Sioux Falls and the last time we played them, but there are a lot of things that are different than the last time we played them,” Stars coach Cody Chupp said. “We need to win a hockey game. We need to put together a consistent effort throughout the course of 60 minutes. That's our main focus. We've lost three games in a row, and so it doesn't matter who's coming into our building this weekend. We have to be prepared to be us for 60 minutes.