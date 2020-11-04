Stars' season-opening series in Fargo postponed due to virus protocols

The Lincoln Stars' season-opening series in Fargo, North Dakota, has been postponed, the league announced Wednesday.

The weekend series was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols the league has set in place.

“This weekend’s games between the Fargo Force and Lincoln Stars have been rescheduled,” the USHL said in a statement. “Per league safety protocols, minimum standards were not met to play this weekend’s games, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday. “

The Stars were set to travel Thursday to Fargo for the weekend games.

“When it comes to our guys and what the message is, we are in a world of adapting to the circumstances that we live in,” Lincoln head coach and general manager Chris Michael said. “As a league we are trying to do everything in our power to get these games in, but the health and safety of everybody is of the utmost importance. Whether it’s the players, the staff, billets and the fans, we are concerned about their health and keeping everybody safe."

Lincoln now prepares for its Nov. 13 home opener at the Ice Box against the Des Moines Buccaneers.