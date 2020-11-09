Stars' season opener again delayed due to COVID-19

The Lincoln Stars will have to wait a little longer to open the 2020-21 USHL season.

Des Moines, which the Stars were set to host at the Ice Box on Friday, postponed the game due to multiple COVID-19 exposures.

It is a blow for the Bucs, who were set to have their home opener against the Lancers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Their usual home, Buccaneer Arena, is currently under repair due to the derecho earlier this year.

As of now, Lincoln will begin the season Saturday against Tri-City in Kearney. This is the second time and third game the Stars have had the start of the season postponed after the two-game series against Fargo in Fargo, North Dakota, was postponed last week.

Friday’s originally scheduled game against the Bucs and Stars has been moved to April 7.