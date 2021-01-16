Stars score first, then get buried by Lancers in rivalry game in USHL

It took Jack O'Brien only minutes to welcome himself to the Ice Box on Saturday night, but it was the Omaha Lancers who spoiled the introduction.

After O'Brien gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead 2:34 into the first period, the Lancers skated to seven unanswered goals in a 7-1 drubbing of the Stars. Cross Hanas picked up his first assist for the black and blue after both he and O'Brien joined Lincoln on Tuesday from the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

“We saw some simple puck movement, a good release and shot and a goal,” Stars general manager and head coach Chris Michael said. “And then we started turning pucks over. We turn the puck over, it's 1-1. Turn another puck over, 2-1, and away they went.”

Clay Hanus and James Stefan also made their Ice Box debuts, joining O'Brien and Hanas from the Winterhawks.

Lincoln (5-9-1) looked poised to avenge a 4-1 Friday loss to the Lancers in Omaha, scoring on the first power play of the game Saturday. O'Brien's goal marked the third consecutive game the Stars had scored on the man advantage. The Stars currently have the worst power-play conversion rate in the USHL, converting six times on 63 chances.