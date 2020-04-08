Stars remove interim tag from Chris Michael, who becomes seventh head coach in franchise history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Stars removed Chris Michael's interim head coach and general manager tag, Stars owner Ryan Schiff announced Wednesday.

Michael, who was named interim head coach and general manger April 3, becomes the seventh head coach in franchise history.

“We wanted to take a breath before jumping into this, but there is no reason to wait any longer,” Schiff said. “We are certain Chris is the guy to continue to grow our culture, build young men of great character and on-ice ability and of course compete for a championship annually. Needless to say, it's an exciting time for our organization."

Michael was an associate head coach for Lincoln during the 2019-20 season in his third season with the Stars. He previously coached four seasons with the Omaha Lancers as an assistant coach in 2013-14 and served as an associate head coach from 2014-17.

“I want to say thank you to Ryan Schiff for the trust he's putting in me and the opportunity he's giving me to lead this storied franchise into its next chapter,” Michael said. “It's truly an honor and privilege to be able to be a head coach and GM in the best league in junior hockey. The depth of the coaches and players of this league is truly remarkable and is unmatched anywhere else.”