Stars remove interim tag from Chris Michael, who becomes seventh head coach in franchise history

The Lincoln Stars removed Chris Michael's interim head coach and general manager tag, Stars owner Ryan Schiff announced Wednesday.
Michael, who was named interim head coach and general manger April 3, becomes the seventh head coach in franchise history.
“We wanted to take a breath before jumping into this, but there is no reason to wait any longer,” Schiff said. “We are certain Chris is the guy to continue to grow our culture, build young men of great character and on-ice ability and of course compete for a championship annually. Needless to say, it's an exciting time for our organization."
Michael was an associate head coach for Lincoln during the 2019-20 season in his third season with the Stars. He previously coached four seasons with the Omaha Lancers as an assistant coach in 2013-14 and served as an associate head coach from 2014-17.
“I want to say thank you to Ryan Schiff for the trust he's putting in me and the opportunity he's giving me to lead this storied franchise into its next chapter,” Michael said. “It's truly an honor and privilege to be able to be a head coach and GM in the best league in junior hockey. The depth of the coaches and players of this league is truly remarkable and is unmatched anywhere else.”
As an assistant and associate coach for the Stars, Michael was responsible for many duties. He helped develop one of the most dominant lines in the USHL and was in charge of penalty-kill units that had a season-high 27 consecutive penalties killed.
Lincoln's top line of Christian Sarlo, Josh Groll and Travis Treloar combined for 135 points in 48 games in the 2019-20 season. Sarlo reached a team-high 21 goals, while Treloar led the team with 49 points.
“I look forward to continuing to grow the culture that we set forth at the beginning of last season and to take the next step in recreating the championship culture that's needed for success in our league,” Michael said. “We are very excited about the players that we have returning from this past season and on our affiliate list and will look to build around them through the draft next month. We are all excited to back and play in front of the best fans in the USHL at the Ice Box.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!