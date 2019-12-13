Stars rattle off shot attempts, but fall 3-1 to Des Moines

Depth became a major issue for the Lincoln Stars Friday at the Ice Box in a 3-1 loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers in a crucial stretch of the season.

The Stars (11-9-3) are already missing two of their top-goal scorers in Josh Lopina and Josh Groll at the World Junior A Classic in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

Despite missing two vital forwards in the Stars' offense, Lincoln out-shot the Bucs 45-18, but did not find the back of the net until the second period. Matt Miller was able to tuck one home with a backhanded wrap around to cut Des Moines lead to 3-1.

“We had enough chances to score to win,” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. “But it was the little things that we weren't locked in enough or we weren't willing enough to do.”

The Stars also had to call up emergency goaltender Topher Chirico (Overland Park, Kansas) after losing netminder Jacob Mucitelli, who was handed a six-game suspension for an incident last weekend in Waterloo, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan McInchak made 15 saves in the loss, but it is a time for the Trenton, Michigan native to grasp the crease Chupp said.