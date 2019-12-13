Stars rattle off shot attempts, but fall 3-1 to Des Moines

Depth became a major issue for the Lincoln Stars Friday at the Ice Box in a 3-1 loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers in a crucial stretch of the season.
The Stars (11-9-3) are already missing two of their top-goal scorers in Josh Lopina and Josh Groll at the World Junior A Classic in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.
Despite missing two vital forwards in the Stars' offense, Lincoln out-shot the Bucs 45-18, but did not find the back of the net until the second period. Matt Miller was able to tuck one home with a backhanded wrap around to cut Des Moines lead to 3-1.
“We had enough chances to score to win,” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. “But it was the little things that we weren't locked in enough or we weren't willing enough to do.”
The Stars also had to call up emergency goaltender Topher Chirico (Overland Park, Kansas) after losing netminder Jacob Mucitelli, who was handed a six-game suspension for an incident last weekend in Waterloo, Iowa.
Ryan McInchak made 15 saves in the loss, but it is a time for the Trenton, Michigan native to grasp the crease Chupp said.
“I've said all along that both of our goalies are capable, and this is a big opportunity for Mac,” Chupp said. “To step up and really take control and be the man over the course of the next six games.
“It's a huge opportunity for him, and I thought he was solid (Friday). Obviously we want him to better tomorrow, like all the guys in front of him.”
Des Moines scored three goals in a 12-minute stretch ranging from the first period to early in the second to grab control against McInchak and the Stars.
It is the third consecutive time Des Moines has beaten Lincoln this season with two of the previous three games at Des Moines.
The two teams meet again Saturday at 7 p.m.