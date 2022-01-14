Stars power play: Whitehead blanks Sioux Falls as Lincoln snaps two-game skid

Friday: Lincoln 2, Sioux Falls 0.
What went right: Cameron Whitehead posted a 33-save shutout in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the Lincoln goal scoring came at the right time in the third period. Carter Schade, returning from injury, scored his second goal of the season midway through the period and Aidan Thompson padded the lead at the 13:28 mark with his seventh. The Stars were able to stave off all six Sioux Falls power plays, including one in the final minutes of regulation. Whitehead's shutout is the first of his USHL career and the first for the Stars this season.
What went wrong: After Sioux Falls took the first penalty of the game 2:17 into the first period, Lincoln was called for the next five penalties. The Stars were outshot 33-30 by the Stampede. Lincoln went 0-for-3 on the power play and hit the post on its final man advantage before Schade was able to put the puck in the back of the net.
Up next: Lincoln stays on the road to face the Des Moines Buccaneers in Des Moines, Iowa, at 6 p.m. Saturday.