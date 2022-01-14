Stars power play: Whitehead blanks Sioux Falls as Lincoln snaps two-game skid

What went right: Cameron Whitehead posted a 33-save shutout in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the Lincoln goal scoring came at the right time in the third period. Carter Schade, returning from injury, scored his second goal of the season midway through the period and Aidan Thompson padded the lead at the 13:28 mark with his seventh. The Stars were able to stave off all six Sioux Falls power plays, including one in the final minutes of regulation. Whitehead's shutout is the first of his USHL career and the first for the Stars this season.