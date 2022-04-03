Stars power play: Wahlin's overtime goal vs. Tri-City gets Stars back on winning track

Sunday: Lincoln 3, Tri-City 2, OT

What went right: Lucas Wahlin, returning from a one-game suspension, scored nearly four minutes into the extra session to lift the Lincoln Stars to a much-needed win at the Ice Box.

The win capped a 1-2 weekend for Lincoln, which dropped games to Sioux City on Friday and Saturday. Sunday's win came against the top team in the USHL Western Conference standings.

Lincoln (33-18-2) recovered from a 2-0 deficit. Wahlin scored a shorthanded goal with less than six minutes remaining in the second period to get Lincoln on the board. Yu Sato scored midway through the third period to tie the game at 2-2.

Wahlin netted his 27th goal of the season on an assist from Joaquim Lemay to end the game in overtime.

Lincoln's defense held Tri-City to five shots in the third period.

What went wrong: Tri-City jump to a 2-0 lead on a power-play goal from Jeremy Wilmer and an unassisted goal from Graham Gamache.

Lincoln was 0 for 6 on the power play.

Up next: Lincoln will host rival Omaha at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ice Box.

