Stars power play: Wahlin scores in waning seconds to lift Lincoln past Sioux City

Friday: Lincoln 5, Sioux City 4.

What went right: Lucas Wahlin scored for Lincoln with nine seconds remaining to break a 4-4 tie and complete the comeback victory in Sioux City, Iowa. The Stars trailed 3-2 entering the third period, where they scored three goals. Gleb Veremyev scored twice for the Stars, who finished 1-for-5 on the power play and added a short-handed goal from Mason Marcellus early in the third period. Aidan Thompson scored Lincoln's power-play goal late in the second period to cut the Stars' deficit to 3-2.

What went wrong: After a scoreless first period, Sioux City came out swinging in the first 40 seconds of the second frame on a goal from Dylan James. After Lincoln's Veremyev knotted the score 1-1, the Musketeers scored the next two goals to take a 3-1 lead in the period. The Stars clung to a 4-3 lead late before James scored his second of the contest at the 14:31 mark of period three.

Up next: Lincoln hosts the Omaha Lancers at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ice Box.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0