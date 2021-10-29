Stars power play: Wahlin dazzles on offense as Lincoln defeats Sioux City 3-2 in a shootout

Friday: Lincoln 3, Sioux City 2, SO.

What went right: Lucas Wahlin, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Carter Schade, got the Stars on the board in the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead. Wahlin followed it up with an unassisted goal in the third period to break a 1-1 tie.

In the shootout, Marcellus and Wahlin each scored and the Musketeers came up empty to give the Stars win number six.

Cameron Whitehead played the full 65 minutes in net and made 33 saves on 35 shots. Both teams finished with 35 shots on goals.

What went wrong: Lincoln allowed Sioux City to have four power plays, including two from having too many men on the ice. The Musketeers only capitalized on one, tying the game at 2-2 late in the third period.

Joey Pierce picked up the other two penalties, slashing in the second and roughing in the third.

Next: Lincoln travels to Sioux City to wrap up the weekend series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

