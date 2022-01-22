 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stars power play: Veremyev's two goals lead Stars to fourth straight win
0 Comments

Stars power play: Veremyev's two goals lead Stars to fourth straight win

  • 0

Saturday: Lincoln 4, Des Moines 2

What went right: Gleb Veremyev scored two of Lincoln's three goals in the second period and Joey Pierce had a goal and an assist at the Ice Box as the Stars won their fourth in a row. Pierce scored his first goal of the season early in the first period to put Lincoln up 1-0. Dalton Norris gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead just over a minute into the second with a power-play goal. After the Buccaneers tied it again, Veremyev got the game winner at 12:29 in the second, then added the insurance goal at 19:27 on assist from Pierce. Kaiden Mbereko made 30 saves, including 15 in the third period

What went wrong: Des Moines' Davis Burnside tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal in the first period. Jack Pascucci tied it again with his first goal of the season in the second.

Up next: The Stars travel to Frisco, Texas, to take league-leading Tri-City on Thursday and Friday in the USHL Frosty Cup.

Stars' offense erupts in third period for 5-4, come-from-behind win over Waterloo
Stars power play: Stars beat Buccaneers to complete weekend sweep of 2 foes
Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News