Stars power play: Veremyev's two goals lead Stars to fourth straight win

What went right: Gleb Veremyev scored two of Lincoln's three goals in the second period and Joey Pierce had a goal and an assist at the Ice Box as the Stars won their fourth in a row. Pierce scored his first goal of the season early in the first period to put Lincoln up 1-0. Dalton Norris gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead just over a minute into the second with a power-play goal. After the Buccaneers tied it again, Veremyev got the game winner at 12:29 in the second, then added the insurance goal at 19:27 on assist from Pierce. Kaiden Mbereko made 30 saves, including 15 in the third period