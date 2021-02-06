Stars power play: Urdahl's hat trick helps Stars respond to loss, beat Lancers

What went right: Following a 3-2 loss to Des Moines on Friday at the Ice Box, Zach Urdahl said the Stars needed to stop waiting for something bad to happen to them before responding, but instead be the bad thing first for the other team. Urdahl scored three times Saturday for his first career USHL hat trick en route to the victory. Urdahl scored at the 4:10 and 13:19 markers in the first period, and sent the Ice Box into a frenzy with 1:08 left in period three to break the 2-2 tie. Dominic James finished with two assists, including one on Urdahl's final goal. It is the first win for the Stars over the Lancers at the Ice Box since Nov. 30 in the 2018-19 season.