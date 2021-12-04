 Skip to main content
Stars power play: Tri-City quick out of the gates in beating Stars
  • Updated
Tri-City vs. Lincoln Stars, 12.4

Lincoln's Mason Marcellus (22) evades several Tri-City players while looking for a pass in the first period on Saturday at the Ice Box.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Saturday: Tri-City 6, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: Tri-City peppered Lincoln Stars goaltender Cameron Whitehead for three goals, including two power-play goals and a short-handed tally in the first period. The Storm outshot Lincoln 16-6 in the first 20 minutes and went on to finish 3-for-8 on the man advantage. Whitehead was eventually pulled in the third period and finished with 17 saves on 23 shots. Tri-City was awarded five power-play chances in the first period.

What went right: Lucas Wahlin scored the Stars' first two goals, tallying a goal in both the first and second periods. Dalton Norris took the team lead in goals with eight and added his seventh power-play goal of the season, but Lincoln finished with a dismal 1-for-8 power-play performance. Aidan Thompson continued a five-game point streak with a pair of assists Friday. Thompson now has multi-point performances in his last four games during that stretch.

Up next: The Stars return to the Ice Box on Friday to host the Fargo Force at 7 p.m.

 

