Stars power play: Tri-City downs Stars in OT, Lincoln grabs another pivotal point

Thursday: Tri-City 3, Lincoln 2, OT.

What went wrong: The Lincoln Stars took the USHL's top team, the Tri-City Storm, to overtime Thursday in Frisco, Texas, in Game 1 of the Frosty Cup, but the Storm skated away with a victory. Ilya Nikolaev scored his 10th goal of the season for the Storm 3 minutes, 46 seconds into the extra frame to give Tri-City the victory. After no scoring in the first period on either side, Tri-City took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

What went right: Aidan Thompson answered Tri-City's opening goal in the second period with his ninth tally of the season 12:54 into period two on the power play. Both Lincoln goals came from special teams with Noah Laba adding a short-handed goal in the third on an assist from Luke Johnson that helped send the game to overtime. Kaidan Mbereko got the start for Lincoln, stopping 40 shots. Lincoln has now picked up nine points in its last five games.

Up next: The two teams meet again Saturday at 7 p.m.

