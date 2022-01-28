Stars power play: Tri-City capitalizes on Stars penalties, snaps Lincoln's point streak

Friday: Tri-City 4, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Tied in a 2-2 game with just under five minutes to play, Tri-City capitalized on a hoard of Lincoln penalties. At the 15:11 mark of the third period, Lincoln was called for a bench-coach minor, a Carter Schade slashing call, a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct on Aidan Thompson for head contact.

Tri-City went on to take a 3-2 lead nearly a minute later on the power play and later added an empty-net, power-play goal for the 4-2 victory. The Stars finished with 43 penalty minutes on 12 infractions, with 35 penalty minutes in the third period. Lincoln's five-game point streak was snapped as the Storm have now won 10 consecutive games.

What went right: Dalton Norris tied the game early in the second period with his 14th goal of the season on the power play. It was Norris' 12th power-play goal of the season. Noah Laba scored late in the period to again tie the game 2-2. Cameron Whitehead made 41 stops on 44 Tri-City shots.

Up next: The Stars travel to Sioux City Friday to face the Musketeers at 7 p.m.

