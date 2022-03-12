Stars power play: Thompson scores hat trick as Stars upends Des Moines

What went right: Reigning USHL forward of the week Aidan Thompson carried the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box with his 17th, 18th and 19th goals of the season. Thompson recorded Lincoln's second hat trick of the season, completing the feat with two third-period goals that gave the Stars a 4-1 lead. Thompson now has seven goals in his last five games and five in his last three. He also has 12 points in that span, adding five assists. Cameron Whitehead stopped 18 shots to pick up his 12th victory and the Stars added four third-period goals to keep Des Moines at bay. Gleb Veremyev's first-period goal gave the Stars a 2-0 lead. After Thompson completed his hat trick in the third period, Lucas Wahlin and Doug Grimes tallied goals for the Stars.