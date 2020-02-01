Stars power play: Strong start helps Stars on the road
Saturday: Lincoln 5, Muskegon 4.

What went right: Connor Androlewicz made 25 saves for his first career USHL victory and helped the Stars snap Muskegon's six-game win streak in Muskegon, Michigan. Travis Treloar finished with three points (a goal and two assists), and four other Stars found the back of the net. After Treloar opened the scoring 17:13 into period one, Colby Enns scored 42 seconds later to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead. Ty Glover scored his seventh goal of the season to cushion Lincoln's lead to 3-1 early in period two, and Brock Bremer broke a 3-3 tie late in the second with his 11th of the season. Christian Sarlo added his fourth goal in the past two games 6:52 into the third period on the power play. The Stars finished 2-for-3 on the man advantage. Lincoln took three of the possible four points in the weekend series.

What went wrong: After Lincoln took the 2-0 lead in the first, Rhett Pitlick scored his 11th goal of the season in the final minute of the first period to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Lumberjacks tied the game 3-3 just past midway in the second with back-to-back goals and cut Lincoln's lead to 5-4 with under 3 minutes left in regulation.

Whats next: Lincoln returns to the Ice Box to host the Omaha Lancers at 7 p.m. Friday.

