Stars Power Play: Stars win streak snapped, blanked by Sioux Falls

Saturday: Sioux Falls 2, Lincoln 0.
What went wrong: The Stars failed to find the back of the net, and Sioux Falls snapped Lincoln's three-game win streak in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sioux Falls took an early lead 4:43 into regulation, and Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe added his second goal of the series into an empty-net goal with 1 second remaining in the third period. The Stars went 0-for-5 on the power play and committed nine infractions. Despite the penalty kill being a perfect 5-for-5, Brad Morrissey had 26 penalty minutes alone for the Stars, including two 10-minute misconducts for continuing altercation.
What went right: Despite suffering the loss, Jacob Mucitelli continued his hot streak in net for the Stars. The Deerfield, New York, native has allowed one goal in three of his past four starts with a 3-1 record in that span. Mucitelli made 31 saves Saturday and has allowed just five goals in his last 99 shots faced.
Whats next: Lincoln returns to the Ice Box on Friday and Saturday to host the Tri-City Storm, both at 7 p.m.