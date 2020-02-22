Stars Power Play: Stars win streak snapped, blanked by Sioux Falls

What went wrong: The Stars failed to find the back of the net, and Sioux Falls snapped Lincoln's three-game win streak in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sioux Falls took an early lead 4:43 into regulation, and Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe added his second goal of the series into an empty-net goal with 1 second remaining in the third period. The Stars went 0-for-5 on the power play and committed nine infractions. Despite the penalty kill being a perfect 5-for-5, Brad Morrissey had 26 penalty minutes alone for the Stars, including two 10-minute misconducts for continuing altercation.