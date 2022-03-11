Stars power play: Stars struggle on man-advantage as Omaha mounts comeback

What went wrong: Antonio Fernandez scored a power-play goal to make it 3-3 as the Lincoln Stars tied the game 10:55 into the third period, but Omaha regained the lead for good 1:02 later at the Ice Box to overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Lincoln had an ample amount of opportunities, but only scored once on seven power-play attempts. The Lancers took their first lead of the contest 4:23 into period two on one of the Stars' power plays with a short-handed goal from Michael Cameron.