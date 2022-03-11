Stars power play: Stars struggle on man-advantage as Omaha mounts comeback

Friday: Omaha 4, Lincoln 3.
What went wrong: Antonio Fernandez scored a power-play goal to make it 3-3 as the Lincoln Stars tied the game 10:55 into the third period, but Omaha regained the lead for good 1:02 later at the Ice Box to overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Lincoln had an ample amount of opportunities, but only scored once on seven power-play attempts. The Lancers took their first lead of the contest 4:23 into period two on one of the Stars' power plays with a short-handed goal from Michael Cameron.
What went right: Aidan Thompson, who is the first Star to reach a 50-point season since Casey Dornbach in the 2017-18 season and reigning USHL forward of the week, continued his hot streak with a two-point night with a goal and an assist. Thompson now has 10 points in his last games. Thompson gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead 53 seconds into regulation, while Yu Sato padded the lead to two nearly three minutes later.
Up next: Lincoln turns around to host Des Moines Saturday at the Ice Box at 6 p.m.