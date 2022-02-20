Stars power play: Stars score with 1 second remaining to beat rival Lancers

Sunday: Lincoln 4, Omaha 3.

What went right: Joaquim Lemay slipped a shot past Omaha goalie Thomas Heaney with one second remaining to lift the Stars to a win in Ralston.

Pinned against the wall near the corner, Mason Marcellus passed the puck to an open Lemay, who scored from about 35 feet out on a power-play shot.

Lincoln had to rally for the win. It trailed 3-2 with less than five minutes remaining when Noah Laba scored a power-play goal to tie the game.

Antonio Fernandez and Dalton also scored power-play goals for the Stars. Cameron Whitehead stopped 24 of 27 shots.

The win capped a 2-1 weekend for the Stars, who split two games at Des Moines.

What went wrong: Omaha took a 3-2 lead on Luke Strickland's power-play goal early in the third period.

Up next: Lincoln will host Fargo at 6 p.m. Thursday.

