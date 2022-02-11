Stars power play: Stars score four unanswered goals, move into second in Western Conference

Friday: Lincoln 4, Sioux City 2.

What went right: Lincoln goaltender Kaidan Mbereko settled in after the first period and made 36 stops as the offense started to click with four unanswered goals against the Musketeers in Sioux City, Iowa. Luke Johnson scored a pair of power-play goals for the Stars, including Lincoln's opening goal that kick-started the comeback in the second period.

Antonio Fernandez tied the game nearly a minute and a half later at the 12:03 mark and Dashel Oliver gave the Stars the lead for good in the third period in his return to the team. Oliver's last stint with the Stars came Dec. 18, and he has now scored in two of his last three games with Lincoln.

Johnson cushioned the lead with his second score midway through the third period. Lincoln went 2-for-5 on the power play. With the victory, Lincoln (21-12-4) is now in second place in the USHL's Western Conference.

What went wrong: Sioux City scored a pair of goals quickly in the first period, outshooting Lincoln 13-8 in the frame. Sioux City had a 38-21 advantage in shots for the game.

What's next: Lincoln hosts Omaha at the Ice Box at 6 p.m. Saturday.

