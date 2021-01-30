Stars power play: Stars regroup from disastrous loss to top West-leading Fargo

What went right: A night after giving up a season-high 10 goals to Sioux Falls at the Ice Box, the Lincoln Stars steered the ship in the right direction with a fast start against the USHL's Western Conference leader. Jack Horbach scored 58 seconds into the game and James Stefan scored for the second-straight night to give Lincoln an early 2-0 lead. Lincoln did not let the 2-0 advantage slip away this time, adding a power-play goal from Nikolai Mayorov in the second period. Dominic James also scored for the second consecutive night to give Lincoln a 4-0 lead. After allowing four goals and being pulled in the first period Friday, Ryan Ouellette recorded a 15-save shutout.