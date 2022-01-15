 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stars power play: Stars beat Buccaneers to complete weekend sweep of 2 foes
Saturday: Lincoln 5, Des Moines 2.

What went right: Patrick Raftery scored his first goal in the USHL, 19 minutes, 36 seconds into the third period, cap the Stars' victory in Des Moines, Iowa. Lincoln's Griffin Jurecki had a three-point night with two goals and an assist, while Aidan Thompson added an assist and a goal. Jurecki's assist came on an Antonio Fernandez goal 4:23 into the third period. Fernandez's goal was his sixth of the season. Kaiden Mbereko notched his seventh win of the season, making 19 saves. The Stars won on consecutive nights, having notched their first shutout of the season, 2-0, Friday at Sioux Falls.

What went wrong: Dovar Tinling scored two goals for Buccaneers, who outshot Lincoln 8-6 in the first period. The Stars were 0-of-4 on power plays.

Up next: The Stars return to the Ice Box on Friday for a game against Waterloo at 7 p.m.

