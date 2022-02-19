Stars power play: Stars avenge shootout loss with a shootout win to split with Des Moines

Saturday: Lincoln 5, Des Moines 4, SO.

What went right: A night after losing to the Buccaneers in a shootout, the Stars returned the favor in Des Moines, Iowa, to split the weekend series.

Luke Johnson and Mason Marcellus each found the back of the net in the shootout, and Cameron Whitehead, who didn't start, stopped Des Moines' two shootout attempts.

Gleb Veremyev, Luke Johnson each scored within the game's first 11 minutes and Christian Kocsis added a short-handed goal to give Lincoln a 3-0 lead.

The Stars, however, trailed entering the third period. But Keaton Peters scored with about 11 minutes remaining in the third period to tie things at 4-4.

Veremyev scored three goals in the two-game set.

What went wrong: Des Moines scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead. The Buccaneers lit the lamp three times in the second period.

Up next: Lincoln will wrap up a busy weekend at rival Omaha at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0