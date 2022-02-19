 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stars power play: Stars avenge shootout loss with a shootout win to split with Des Moines

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday: Lincoln 5, Des Moines 4, SO.

What went right: A night after losing to the Buccaneers in a shootout, the Stars returned the favor in Des Moines, Iowa, to split the weekend series.

Luke Johnson and Mason Marcellus each found the back of the net in the shootout, and Cameron Whitehead, who didn't start, stopped Des Moines' two shootout attempts.

Gleb Veremyev, Luke Johnson each scored within the game's first 11 minutes and Christian Kocsis added a short-handed goal to give Lincoln a 3-0 lead.

The Stars, however, trailed entering the third period. But Keaton Peters scored with about 11 minutes remaining in the third period to tie things at 4-4.

Veremyev scored three goals in the two-game set.

What went wrong: Des Moines scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead. The Buccaneers lit the lamp three times in the second period.

People are also reading…

Up next: Lincoln will wrap up a busy weekend at rival Omaha at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Stars power play: Lincoln answers Des Moines' scoring surge, but falls in shootout
Stars power play: Lancers strike fast, down Stars at Ice Box
Stars power play: Stars score four unanswered goals, move into second in Western Conference
Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News