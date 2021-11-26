 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stars power play: Stampede shoots down Stars on the road
0 Comments

Stars power play: Stampede shoots down Stars on the road

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday: Sioux Falls 3, Lincoln 2, SO.

What went wrong: Lincoln was outshot 31-25, including 9-1 in overtime, and gave up a goal to Blake Humphrey in the first nine minutes of the game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sioux Falls' Garrett Pinoniemi was the only player to find the net in the shootout.

What went right: Goalie Kaidan Mbereko saved 28 of the Stampede's 30 shots. The Stars' penalty kill unit also impressed, making Sioux Falls go 0-for-5 on the power play. The Stars got power-play goals from Dalton Norris and Luke Johnson, and each assisted on the other's goal. Joaquim Lemay had two assists.

Up next: The Stars travel down the interstate to take on rival Omaha with puck drop set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Ralston Arena.

Stars squander early lead, fall 4-2 to Fargo at Ice Box
Good habits, playing with urgency are among the traits that have Stars riding hot streak
Stars power play: Quick two-goal spree lets Stars edge Buccaneers for fifth straight win
Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Making decisions after the Iowa game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News