Stars power play: Stampede shoots down Stars on the road

Friday: Sioux Falls 3, Lincoln 2, SO.

What went wrong: Lincoln was outshot 31-25, including 9-1 in overtime, and gave up a goal to Blake Humphrey in the first nine minutes of the game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sioux Falls' Garrett Pinoniemi was the only player to find the net in the shootout.

What went right: Goalie Kaidan Mbereko saved 28 of the Stampede's 30 shots. The Stars' penalty kill unit also impressed, making Sioux Falls go 0-for-5 on the power play. The Stars got power-play goals from Dalton Norris and Luke Johnson, and each assisted on the other's goal. Joaquim Lemay had two assists.

Up next: The Stars travel down the interstate to take on rival Omaha with puck drop set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Ralston Arena.

