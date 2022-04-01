Stars power play: Sioux City snaps Stars win streak, spoils historical night

Friday: Sioux City 7, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: Sioux City spoiled a historic night for the Lincoln Stars, scoring four unanswered goals in Sioux City, Iowa to snap the Stars' six-game win streak and now holds a four-point lead over Lincoln for second place in the USHL Western Conference standings with eight games remaining in the regular season. After combining for seven goals in the first 20 minutes of play, the Musketeers netted the lone goal in the second period before adding three more in the third period.

What went right: Lincoln took a 4-1 lead in the first period, behind goals from Noah Laba and Lucas Wahlin and then history was made from Dalton Norris and Aidan Thompson. Norris, the Lincoln Stars captain tied and broke the Stars franchise record for power-play goals with his 17th and 18th markers on the power play. Norris passed Josh Langfeld (1996-97), who netted 17 power-play goals. Thompson became just the fourth Star in history to reach the 50-assist plateau on Norris' record-setting mark.

Up next: Lincoln turns around to host Sioux City Saturday at the Ice Box at 6 p.m.

