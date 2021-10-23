Stars power play: Rush of goals lead Waterloo to weekend split with Lincoln

Saturday: Waterloo 8, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: The Stars tied the game at 3-3 in the second period before conceding four straight goals in Waterloo, Iowa.

Stars goaltender Kaidan Mbereko made 14 saves, but allowed the first five goals. Jackson Baker came in and saved 15 of 18 shots in goal.

The Stars, who won Friday's meeting 3-2, also had 10 penalties.

What went right: The Stars jumped out to a quick lead, scoring in the first two minutes and again eight minutes later.

The first two goals both came on power plays and were scored by Luke Johnson, and the Stars finished 2-for-4 on the advantage in the game.

Four goals Saturday means the Stars have scored at least three goals in each of their past six games. Christian Kocsis and Lucas Wahlin also had goals for Lincoln.

Up next: Lincoln returns home to play Sioux City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0