Stars power play: Quick two-goal spree lets Stars edge Buccaneers for fifth straight win
Stars power play: Quick two-goal spree lets Stars edge Buccaneers for fifth straight win

  • Updated
Saturday: Lincoln 3, Des Moines 2.

What went right: Down 2-1 in the third period, Lincoln scored two goals in 27 seconds to beat the Buccaneers in Des Moines, Iowa. It was Lincoln's fifth straight win.

Antonio Fernandez scored the Stars' first goal in the second period off an assist from Luke Johnson. It was Fernandez's third goal of the season and second of the weekend.

In the third period, Mason Marcellus scored as Patrick Raftery and Dalton Norris assisted. Twenty-seven seconds later, Lucas Wahlin scored on an assist from Griffin Jurecki.

Stars goaltender Cameron Whitehead made 36 saves and improved his record to 6-0.

What went wrong: The Stars found themselves in a 1-0 hole in the first period after Tanner Latsch's goal on a power play. Lincoln also gave up a Paul Davey goal in the third period. The Buccaneers outshot the Stars 38-34, including 14-9 in the second.

Up next: On Friday, the Stars will face the Fargo Force at 7 p.m. at the Ice Box.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
