Stars power play: Mbereko shuts out Sioux City as Stars move past Musketeers for second place

Saturday: Lincoln 4, Sioux City 0.

What went right: Kaidan Mbereko stopped 29 shots to help carry Lincoln to a victory at the Ice Box.

With the win, the Stars moved past Sioux City in the USHL West standings. Lincoln is second with 55 points, and Sioux City is at 54. Omaha is not far behind at 50.

Mbereko made 14 stops over the first two periods before denying the Musketeers 15 more times in the third period.

The Stars' offense came to life in a three-goal second period. Lucas Wahlin got Lincoln on the board less than two minutes into the period and Aidan Thompson scored his 12th of the season on a short-handed shot. Christian Kocsis made it 3-0 with less than two minutes remaining in the second.

Dalton Norris put the game out of reach in the third with his 17th score of the season.

What went wrong: It's hard to nitpick after Saturday's performance.

Up next: Lincoln will host Waterloo on Friday at the Ice Box.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0