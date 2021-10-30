 Skip to main content
Stars power play: Marcellus scores overtime winner for Lincoln
  Updated
Saturday: Lincoln 4, Sioux City 3, OT.

What went right: Mason Marcellus scored his second goal of the season on the Stars' first shot of overtime to deliver the game winner in Sioux City, Iowa. Captain Dalton Norris had the only multi-point night for Lincoln with two assists. 

What went wrong: The Musketeers outshot the Stars 35-21 and Lincoln blew a 3-1 lead in the third period when Sioux City scored two goals in 30 seconds to tie the game.

Up next: The Stars return home Friday, when they welcome the Sioux Falls Stampede to the Ice Box with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

