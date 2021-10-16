Stars power play: Lincoln's rally falls short at Fargo

What went wrong: A pair of first-period goals put the Force up 2-0, and it led the entire way, building a 5-1 lead after 41 minutes of play in Fargo, North Dakota. Fargo scored its first goal on its second power-play opportunity, went up 2-0 on Gustav Portillo's unassisted goal, then scored again with just more than a minute gone in the second period to lead 3-0. Andre Gasseau scored his fifth goal of the season to put the Force up 5-1 in the third. Five different players scored a goal for Fargo, and six players recorded an assist.