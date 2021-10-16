Stars power play: Lincoln's rally falls short at Fargo

Saturday: Fargo 5, Lincoln 4.
What went wrong: A pair of first-period goals put the Force up 2-0, and it led the entire way, building a 5-1 lead after 41 minutes of play in Fargo, North Dakota. Fargo scored its first goal on its second power-play opportunity, went up 2-0 on Gustav Portillo's unassisted goal, then scored again with just more than a minute gone in the second period to lead 3-0. Andre Gasseau scored his fifth goal of the season to put the Force up 5-1 in the third. Five different players scored a goal for Fargo, and six players recorded an assist.
What went right: Aidan Thompson knocked in his first goal of the season in the second period to pull the Stars within 3-1. Lincoln, which finished with a 40-25 shot advantage, then scored three goals in the third period. Noah Laba, Michael Mastrodomenico and Dalton Norris each scored a goal within about a 12-minute span. Lincoln goalie Cameron Whitehead replaced for Kaidan Mberko in the third period and saved all five of the shots he faced.
Up next: The Stars return to the ice Friday with a 7 p.m. game against Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa.