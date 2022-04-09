 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stars power play: Lincoln's offense erupts against Omaha for second straight night

Saturday: Lincoln 7, Omaha 3

What went right: The Stars raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Aidan Thompson and Lucas Wahlin. Jo Lemay and Gleb Veremyev added goals in the second period to extend the lead to 4-2.

In the third period, Dalton Norris scored early, followed by Mason Marcellus' power-play goal. Noah Laba put the cherry on top with a shorthanded empty-netter.

Defensively, Cameron Whitehead made 24 saves on 27 shots and the Stars killed all five of Omaha's power-play opportunities.

Wahlin now has 29 goals and 29 assists on the season, while Thompson added his 53rd and 54th assists for Lincoln.

What went wrong: The Stars saw their 2-0 lead disappear quickly in the second period as Omaha scored twice in nine minutes. Lincoln answered with three straight goals. 

Lincoln also finished just 1-of-4 on power-play opportunities and committed seven penalties. 

Up next: Lincoln travels to Fargo for a two-game set with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
