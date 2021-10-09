Stars power play: Lincoln scores pair in third period to win at Sioux Falls

What went right: Two goals late in the third period by Joaquim Lemay and Noah Luba lifted the Stars in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lemay scored his first goal of the season with 3:32 remaining on an assist from Dalton Norris. Luba finished the game with an empty-net goal on a pass from Yu Sato. Mason Marcellus opened the scoring in the first period for Lincoln with his first of the year. Cameron Whitehead saved 32 of the 33 shots he faced in goal for the Stars.