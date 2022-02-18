Stars power play: Lincoln answers Des Moines' scoring surge, but falls in shootout

Friday: Des Moines 4, Lincoln 3, SO.

What went wrong: The Buccaneers scored three straight goals to get back into the game, and then shut out the Stars in a shootout in Des Moines, Iowa.

Bucs goaltender Remington Keopple stopped all three Lincoln shot attempts in the shootout.

Lincoln had a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Des Moines answered with two goals in the second, and took a 3-2 lead on Scout Truman's power-play goal midway through the third period.

What went right: Lincoln didn't buckle. About two minutes after Truman's score, Lincoln's Gleb Veremyev found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season. Veremyev also scored in the first period.

Up next: Lincoln and Des Moines will go at it again in Des Moines on Saturday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0