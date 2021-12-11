Stars power play: Lemay scores in overtime as Lincoln downs Fargo

What went right: Jo Lemay scored his third goal of the season and it was an important one. Lincoln outlasted the Force in overtime, outshooting Fargo 3-0, including Lemay's goal with 3:01 remaining in the extra frame at the Ice Box. Aidan Thompson continued to be a thorn in opponents' sides with his sixth consecutive multi-point game, adding another goal and an assist. A little over four minutes into the opening frame, Griffin Jurecki scored for the second consecutive night, but this time it sent hundreds of teddy bears over the glass with Lincoln's opening goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night. Lucas Wahlin had a strong night for Lincoln and was on the ice for all three of the Stars' goals and added two assists.