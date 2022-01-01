Stars power play: Lemay scores game-winning goal in OT as Stars down Lancers 2-1

Saturday: Lincoln 2, Omaha 1, OT.

What went right: Joaquim Lemay scored his fourth goal of the season, 2 minutes and 6 seconds into the first overtime period, to give the Stars the win. Noah Laba and Yu Sato assisted on the game-winning goal.

Dalton Norris tied the game at 1-1 in the second period after he scored his 11th goal, assisted by Laba and Gleb Veremyev.

Cameron Whitehead made 26 saves in net for Lincoln, allowing just one goal. The Stars also killed all five of Omaha's power-play opportunities.

What went wrong: The Lancers scored an early goal in the first period from Morgan Winters. Lincoln shut them out the rest of the way.

The Stars racked up five penalties on the night. Lincoln finished 0-for-5 on the power play after Omaha committed six penalties of its own.

Up next: Lincoln travels to Sioux City for a 7 p.m. game on Friday.

