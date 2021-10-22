 Skip to main content
Stars power play: Late-period goals set the tone for Stars in win at Waterloo
Stars power play: Late-period goals set the tone for Stars in win at Waterloo

  • Updated
Friday: Lincoln 3, Waterloo 2.

What went right: Dalton Norris scored at the end of the first period and Luke Johnson scored late in the second period to help lift the Stars to victory in Waterloo, Iowa.

Gleb Veremyev added an empty-net goal to give Lincoln a 3-1 lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the game.

Norris' goal came on a power-play shot with 25 seconds remaining in the first period. Johnson Broke a 1-1 tie with five seconds left in the second.

Cameron Whitehead made 31 saves for the Stars. Aidan Thompson had two assists.

What went wrong: Waterloo got back to within a goal on Tucker Ness' man-advantage goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Next: Lincoln and Waterloo will wrap up their weekend series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
