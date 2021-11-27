Stars power play: Lancers stun Stars with last-minute goal

Saturday: Omaha 2, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: With 15 seconds left in the third period, Omaha's Michael Cameron scored the game-winning goal. The Stars have lost three straight games and haven't won since Nov. 13. Lincoln was outshot 35-33 and was 1-for-5 on power plays.

What went right: Noah Laba scored the game's opening goal in the second period on a power play. The goal came off assists from Dalton Norris and Mason Marcellus. Laba's goal was his fourth of the season. Lincoln held Omaha scoreless on the Lancers' five power plays. Kaidan Mbereko made 33 saves.

Up next: The Stars will return to the Ice Box on Friday to face Sioux City at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0