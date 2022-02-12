Stars power play: Lancers strike fast, down Stars at Ice Box

Saturday: Omaha 5, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: The Lancers struck quickly against the Stars at the Ice Box on Saturday.

Omaha's Cam Mitchell scored 4 minutes, 49 seconds into the game, and Luke Strickland cushioned the Lancer lead to 2-0 nearly five minutes later.

After 20 minutes of play and a 2-1 advantage entering the second period, Omaha struck again, this time from Tucker Shedd less than five minutes into the second period. Morgan Winters made it 4-1 midway through the period.

Vincent Salice added a third-period goal for Omaha to make it 5-2 at the 7:10 mark.

What went right: The Stars' Antonio Fernandez scored late in the first period to make it 2-1, and Gleb Veremyev scored with 29 seconds remaining in the second. Cameron Whitehead stopped 21 of 26 Omaha shots.

What's next: Lincoln travels to Des Moines, Iowa, to play the Buccaneers on Friday and Saturday. Friday's contest begins at 7 p.m.

